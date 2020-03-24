Call (585) 288-1060

Since 1968

TURNER AUTO CARE IS OPEN!!

Please call us at (585) 288-1060 to schedule an appointment.

Our hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 5:30 pm.

To keep our customers and staff healthy and safe, we are offering a completely interaction-free service. You can drop your keys into our DropBox and even pay by phone.

Do note that our waiting area is currently closed and we are asking our customers to drop their vehicles with us instead of waiting for them.

All vehicles are sanitized as they come into the shop and then again as they leave the shop.

WE ARE HERE IF YOU NEED US!

Welcome to Turner Auto Care,
your auto service in Webster, NY and surrounding area!

If you’re looking for auto care in Webster, you’ve found us. Here at Turner Auto Care we work hard to earn your trust and loyalty. We know how important it is to find a car service you can rely on. Because of this, your satisfaction is our top priority each and every day.

We understand what makes customer service truly outstanding. You will experience the difference exceptional customer care makes when you work with us. We know you have many choices in auto care, and we aim to provide the kind of caring customer service that will bring you back.

Our professional automotive service offers you years of combined expertise from our well-trained technicians. We treat our auto repair professionals well because we value their skill and service mindset. We know our team sets us apart, saving you time and money, not to mention worry. When it comes to auto care in Webster & the surrounding area, we are totally confident that Turner Auto Care is the best option in town!

Address

Turner Auto Care
1411 Empire Blvd
Webster, NY 14580
(585) 288-1060

Shop Hours

Mon-Fri: 8am-5:30pm
Sat-Sun: Closed

Directions

We are Western New York’s only authorized dealer of Vogue Performance Exhaust! Our experts will work with you to choose the custom made exhaust system that best suits your needs to match the desired sound and performance demands.

About Turner Auto Care Webster, NY

Turner Auto Care has been servicing the Rochester area for over 50 years.

Our history began in 1968 in the Rochester suburb of Greece. We moved to Webster in 1970 and have been here ever since. We have one of the most convenient locations, situated on Irondequoit Bay where we border Webster, Penfield, Irondequoit and Rochester.

We wholeheartedly believe that everyone should have someone they trust taking care of their vehicles. If you don’t have that someone then we urge you to take a look at what our customers are saying about us. We are in the business of helping people and that’s exactly why we love what we do. We have the training and experience to diagnose, repair and maintain your vehicle properly. It doesn’t matter what you’re driving. Domestic or import, car or truck. We’ll take care of it right at a fair price.

We will never sell you something that is not needed. Period. We look over every vehicle that comes in so we can help you to prioritize what you need now and what you may need 3 or 6 months from now. No one likes surprises when it comes to vehicle repair and we try to limit that as much as possible.

Are you ready to experience the best car care available? Please give us a call or make an appointment here.

The Absolute Best Car Service in Webster, NY

What sets Turner Auto Care apart from all of the others in Webster, NY?

Trust: When it comes to auto care and repair in Webster, NY, it’s all about earning loyalty and trust by doing our very best every day. We are determined to earn and keep your trust.

Talent: At Turner Auto Care, you can rest easy knowing that our highly-skilled, experienced auto service professionals are handling your car. Our technicians bring years of experience, skill, and education to the auto care and repair table.

Time: We take the time we need to provide you with top quality auto care in Webster, NY, and we take the time to talk to you about what that means. We listen to you so we understand your needs and goals for your auto repair.

Recently Serviced Vehicles

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Blazer

Mileage
5,279
Service Date
8/28/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Stan B. gave our service a 5 star review on 8/28/2020

2005 Ford Escape

Ford Escape

Mileage
168,343
Service Date
8/24/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
  • Replace Both Plate Light Bulbs
  • Replace Front Wipers For NYSI
 
Leon T. gave our service a 5 star review on 8/27/2020

2004 Ford Pickup

Ford Pickup

Mileage
194,605
Service Date
8/7/2020
Services Performed
  • Check and adjust steering and suspension as necessary to bring vehicle with in manufacturer specifications. **May need additional parts and labor.** Does not include programming of steering angle sensor or modules related to adaptive cruise control, lane departure or auto parking.
  • Check Power Steering Lines. Currently leaking. Suggest replacing steering rack and pinion and aligning.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
  • Road test for power steering operation. Inspect system for leaks. Flush power steering lines, pump, rack and pinion, and or gear box with BG Power Steering System Cleaner. Then replace with BG Power Steering Fluid with additives to revitalize seals. Road test vehicle.
  • STEERING GEAR (COMPLETE) – Remove & Replace – F150
 
Timo H. gave our service a 5 star review on 8/8/2020

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Mileage
38,939
Service Date
8/4/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Drain oil from oil pan. Remove oil filter and replace with new. Fill system to manufacturer specification and clean any residue left from this service.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Judy M. gave our service a 5 star review on 8/5/2020

2010 Nissan Cube

Nissan Cube

Mileage
75,316
Service Date
7/30/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Check and adjust steering and suspension as necessary to bring vehicle with in manufacturer specifications. **May need additional parts and labor.** Does not include programming of steering angle sensor or modules related to adaptive cruise control, lane departure or auto parking.
  • CONTROL ARM – Remove & Replace – Lower, Both
  • Drain and replace engine oil and oil filter. Check and top off all fluid levels. Lubricate chassis where applicable.
  • Flange at catalytic converter is broken. Remove flange and weld in sleeve
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
  • R&R brake pads, clean and apply synthetic brake caliper grease. Service calipers and lube caliper slides also.
 
Kelly F. gave our service a 5 star review on 8/1/2020

2016 Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

Mileage
19,506
Service Date
7/13/2020
Services Performed
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Nas A. gave our service a 5 star review on 7/14/2020

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Mileage
78,648
Service Date
7/1/2020
Services Performed
  • Check A/C Operation, Duct Temperatures And Pressures/ Check For Leaks
  • Evacuate & Recharge A/C System
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Don G. gave our service a 5 star review on 7/13/2020

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek

Mileage
6,371
Service Date
6/24/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
 
Bob B. gave our service a 5 star review on 6/25/2020

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Dodge Grand Caravan

Mileage
82,878
Service Date
6/26/2020
Services Performed
  • Check brake fluid for moisture and contamination. Inspect all hydraulic line and hoses. Inspect calipers and wheel cylinders. Inspect master cylinder and cap. Connect positive pressure system to vehicle and flush entire brake system including master cylinder, calipers, wheel cylinders until clean. Remove bleeding system and road test vehicle for proper operation.
  • Clean battery cable ends and seal with corrosive inhibitor.
  • ENGINE AND CABIN AIR FILTERS – Remove & Replace – All Applicable Models
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
  • Replace All 3 Wipers
  • Replace Right Front Running Light Bulb
  • Road test for power steering operation. Inspect system for leaks. Flush power steering lines, pump, rack and pinion, and or gear box with BG Power Steering System Cleaner. Then replace with BG Power Steering Fluid with additives to revitalize seals. Road test vehicle.
  • Towed In. No Start. Started Up For Us.
 
Amy S. gave our service a 5 star review on 6/26/2020

2006 Saturn Ion 2

Saturn Ion 2

Mileage
106,128
Service Date
6/22/2020
Services Performed
  • Confirmed. Fuel lines rusted and leaking. Suggest replacing fuel and EVAP lines and rechecking. Ok.
  • Drain and replace engine oil and oil filter. Check and top off all fluid levels. Lubricate chassis where applicable.
  • FUEL AND EVAP LINES – Remove & Replace – [Includes: R&I Fuel Tank.]
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
  • Remove tires from vehicle. Remove from rim and inspect for rust/ damage. Clean if necessary. Mount new tire on rim and inflate to correct pressure. Computer spin balance and add weight as necessary. Repeat for each tire being replaced. Torque all lug nuts to manufacturer specification.
 
Jeff R. gave our service a 5 star review on 6/24/2020

2011 Honda Pilot

Honda Pilot

Mileage
100,368
Service Date
6/5/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Michelle C. gave our service a 5 star review on 6/15/2020

2018 Ford Escape

Ford Escape

Mileage
31,554
Service Date
6/9/2020
Services Performed
  • Check All Lights, Windshield, Wiper Blades, Seat Belts, Brakes (Front and Rear), Suspension, Steering (Power Assist), Horn, Tires(Wear and Condition), Mirrors and Gas Cap.
  • Perform check and fill out form for customer
 
Darrel S. gave our service a 5 star review on 6/10/2020

