Please call us at (585) 288-1060 to schedule an appointment.
Our hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 5:30 pm.
To keep our customers and staff healthy and safe, we are offering a completely interaction-free service. You can drop your keys into our DropBox and even pay by phone.
Do note that our waiting area is currently closed and we are asking our customers to drop their vehicles with us instead of waiting for them.
All vehicles are sanitized as they come into the shop and then again as they leave the shop.
Welcome to Turner Auto Care,
your auto service in Webster, NY and surrounding area!
If you’re looking for auto care in Webster, you’ve found us. Here at Turner Auto Care we work hard to earn your trust and loyalty. We know how important it is to find a car service you can rely on. Because of this, your satisfaction is our top priority each and every day.
We understand what makes customer service truly outstanding. You will experience the difference exceptional customer care makes when you work with us. We know you have many choices in auto care, and we aim to provide the kind of caring customer service that will bring you back.
Our professional automotive service offers you years of combined expertise from our well-trained technicians. We treat our auto repair professionals well because we value their skill and service mindset. We know our team sets us apart, saving you time and money, not to mention worry. When it comes to auto care in Webster & the surrounding area, we are totally confident that Turner Auto Care is the best option in town!
We are Western New York’s only authorized dealer of Vogue Performance Exhaust! Our experts will work with you to choose the custom made exhaust system that best suits your needs to match the desired sound and performance demands.
About Turner Auto Care Webster, NY
Turner Auto Care has been servicing the Rochester area for over 50 years.
Our history began in 1968 in the Rochester suburb of Greece. We moved to Webster in 1970 and have been here ever since. We have one of the most convenient locations, situated on Irondequoit Bay where we border Webster, Penfield, Irondequoit and Rochester.
We wholeheartedly believe that everyone should have someone they trust taking care of their vehicles. If you don’t have that someone then we urge you to take a look at what our customers are saying about us. We are in the business of helping people and that’s exactly why we love what we do. We have the training and experience to diagnose, repair and maintain your vehicle properly. It doesn’t matter what you’re driving. Domestic or import, car or truck. We’ll take care of it right at a fair price.
We will never sell you something that is not needed. Period. We look over every vehicle that comes in so we can help you to prioritize what you need now and what you may need 3 or 6 months from now. No one likes surprises when it comes to vehicle repair and we try to limit that as much as possible.
The Absolute Best Car Service in Webster, NY
What sets Turner Auto Care apart from all of the others in Webster, NY?
Trust: When it comes to auto care and repair in Webster, NY, it’s all about earning loyalty and trust by doing our very best every day. We are determined to earn and keep your trust.
Talent: At Turner Auto Care, you can rest easy knowing that our highly-skilled, experienced auto service professionals are handling your car. Our technicians bring years of experience, skill, and education to the auto care and repair table.
Time: We take the time we need to provide you with top quality auto care in Webster, NY, and we take the time to talk to you about what that means. We listen to you so we understand your needs and goals for your auto repair.
